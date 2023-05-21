Jordynne Grace vs. Alisha Edwards Added To Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a Knockouts match for next week’s episode on AXS TV. This will be the final episode before next weekend’s Under Siege event on Impact+. Jordynne Grace, before she challenges Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts title, will face Alisha Edwards. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Rich Swann vs. Angels

* Mike Bailey vs. Chris Sabin

* Jordynne Grace vs. Alisha Edwards