Jordynne Grace vs. Alisha Edwards Added To Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

May 20, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a Knockouts match for next week’s episode on AXS TV. This will be the final episode before next weekend’s Under Siege event on Impact+. Jordynne Grace, before she challenges Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts title, will face Alisha Edwards. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Rich Swann vs. Angels
* Mike Bailey vs. Chris Sabin
* Jordynne Grace vs. Alisha Edwards

