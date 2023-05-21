wrestling / News
Jordynne Grace vs. Alisha Edwards Added To Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
May 20, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced a Knockouts match for next week’s episode on AXS TV. This will be the final episode before next weekend’s Under Siege event on Impact+. Jordynne Grace, before she challenges Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts title, will face Alisha Edwards. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Rich Swann vs. Angels
* Mike Bailey vs. Chris Sabin
* Jordynne Grace vs. Alisha Edwards
.@MrsAIPAlisha faces @JordynneGrace THURSDAY at 8/7c on AXS TV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/2HjN10ZvwF
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 20, 2023