Jordynne Grace vs. Dani Luna Added To Impact Turning Point
October 18, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Jordynne Grace and Dani Luna for Turning Point later this month. The event happens on October 27 at the Walker Dome in Newcastle. It will air November 3 on Impact Plus. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Eddie Edwards vs. Will Ospreay
* Subculture vs. Eric Young & Josh Alexander
* Jordynne Grace vs. Dani Luna
