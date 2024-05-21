Jordynne Grace vs. Marti Belle & More Set For This Week’s TNA Impact

TNA has announced a couple of new matches for this week’s episode of Impact. The company announced a Knockouts Title match between Jordynne Grace and Marti Belle, as well as Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards vs. Ryan Nemeth & Matt Hardy, for Thursday’s show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and Ultimate Insiders on YouTube, is:

* TNA X-Division Championship #1 Contenders Match: Mike Bailey vs. Trent Seven

* Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace vs. Marti Belle

* Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards vs. Ryan Nemeth & Matt Hardy