Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary Added to TNA Final Resolution
TNA Wrestling has announced a match between Jordynne Grace and Rosemary for Final Resolution this Friday. The event streams on TNA+ from Center Stage in Atlanta. Here’s the updated lineup:
* TNA World Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. AJ Francis
* TNA X Division Championship: Moose (c) vs. KUSHIDA
* Tables Match for TNA World Tag Team Championships: The Hardys (c) vs. The System
* TNA Knockouts Championship: Masha Slamovich vs. Tasha Steelz
* #1 Contender for TNA World Title: Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin
* Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary
