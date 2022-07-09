wrestling / News

Jordynne Grace Wants Dakota Kai To Join Impact Wrestling

July 9, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dakota Kai WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

In an interview with The Angle Podcast (via Fightful), Jordynne Grace said that she wants the former Dakota Kai to join Impact Wrestling and thinks she’d fit in well.

She said: “So this is such a hard question because I feel like AEW has signed a lot of people. But someone that would be awesome to wrestle is Dakota Kai. I don’t think [Dakota] got her full due at WWE and I think that IMPACT would really be a great place for her to go. She has a very unique look, a unique wrestling style, and I feel like the Knockouts division, she kind of personifies that.

