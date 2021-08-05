Jordynne Grace Wants to See More Women Go Through the Forbidden Door

Jordynne Grace believes that the crossover between Impact, AEW, NJPW and more needs to have some more women crossing through. Grace spoke with talkSPORT for a new interview and weighed in on the “Forbidden Door,” re-signing with Impact and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On why she re-signed with IMPACT: “IMPACT is really the best place for me. I do not do well, right now at least, with a super heavy schedule and I feel that’s pretty much every other wrestling company that I could have signed with realistically. WWE; training constantly, shows; I feel like that’s a 24/7 job at that point. AEW, they’re on the road on a weekly basis and I know sometimes they film Dark well into the night, 2/3am, something like that. So I just knew IMPACT would let me do power lifting, it’s a much lighter schedule, it’s been once a month. But I also do a part-time job doing transcribing work so I can also do that. I don’t think I’m willing to sacrifice 100 percent of the other stuff I do in my regular life right now. Maybe one day, who knows! Just not today.”

On her tag team with Rachael Ellering: “We were friends before, but we definitely weren’t as close as we are now. Our friendship, it hit very aggressively [laughs] We became best friends super fast. I think a part of it is just her, she’s just so loud and nice. She’s one of those people where she’s so nice, you think ‘this has to be fake!’ but that’s just how she is. She drove six hours to come to my powerlifting meet which is extremely special for me. I’ve never had a ‘wrestling friend’ do that for me. I think she’s awesome. She’s one of my best friends now and it’s only been a couple of months.”

On her frustrations with the Forbidden Door and exchange of female talent: “Honestly, I was super excited when it first got announced, but as the months have dragged on with only a few things happening and never really happening for the women, I’ve been more disappointed than anything else really. Because I thought the forbidden door was definitely going to wide-open instead of having to knock and only a few people get in at a time [laughs]. But you know, that’s the nature of the business, right!”

On why women haven’t been able to cross-over as much: “I have absolutely no idea. I’m sure it has a lot to do with politics and who can go over there etc, you know how it is. People don’t want their people to lose, so on and so forth.”