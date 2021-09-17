Jordynne Grace Wants a Rematch With Deonna Purrazzo, Hopes to Face Natalya One Day

Jordynne Grace has a list of wrestling goals in terms of opponents, and it includes Deonna Purrazzo and Natalya. Grace was a guest on Women’s Wrestling Talk and talked about her dream matches, wanting a rematch with Purrazzo and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On her dream matches: “Man, you know, my other dream match will be with Natalya and she’s also with WWE. I am trying to think about someone else that will be just an incredible person to have a match with. All the people that are my dream matches are either retired or in WWE, to be honest. Because Awesome Kong just retired, she was another one that I would say would be one of my dream matches, that’d be awesome. But you know, actually, I lied, there is one person that I really feel like would come out of retirement to have a match with me and that is Gail Kim. I’ve been talking to her about it for a while and I feel like she would do it.”

On wanting another match with Deonna Purrazzo: “My goals are to definitely get back in the ring with Deonna. I feel like she’s one of the people that I have the best chemistry with. I feel like we can go so much harder than we have before, especially with fans. Now, I feel like we can just go in and give it our all. So, she’s definitely one of the people that I want to get back into the ring with. Other than that I would love to compete in the exhibition again, that’s one of my goals and it has been for a long time. I did it one-time last year, and I just want to continue kind of breaking the glass ceiling, so to speak, and kind of setting the bar in that aspect of intergender wrestling.”