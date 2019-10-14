Jordynne Grace Wants To Win IMPACT Tag Team Titles With Tessa Blanchard

– Jordynne Grace recently spoke to Fightful about various topics. Highlights are below.

On Wanting A Raise From IMPACT: “Oh, I was terrified. I don’t think I’ve ever been so scared in my life. Because I could have gone anywhere. I really, really, really wanted to stay with IMPACT, but if they weren’t going to give me what I thought was fair to me then I was gonna leave. And so I just decided I’m gonna stick with this and whatever they say, I was waiting on a phone call back. ‘Cause they were like “Oh, we’ll talk about it, we’ll have a meeting.” And I was like man, I’m so nervous. And they called me back within like five minutes and told me. I was like, “Thank you!”

On IMPACT vs. ROH: “A million (tweets). There was a lot of speculation about where I was going. But, most people thought I was probably going to go to Ring of Honor because that’s where Jon is, obviously. I think it’s because maybe the companies are competing with each other, so maybe there’s some kind of discord in the relationship because of that. But there’s nothing like that between me and Jon, because I don’t really feel that Ring of Honor and IMPACT are directly competing. Ring of Honor is its own niche, or it used to be. It still can be. They need to get back to that. But, I think Impact is doing something totally different. They’re doing intergender wrestling, and they have this whole liberal thing going on.”

On Women In IMPACT: “At Slammiversary, they had the main event was an intergender match. So I think they’re definitely starting to build the women just as much as the men at this point. We’re side by side. It’s not like the women’s division is under the men’s division at all. They’re given equal opportunity and they’re putting eyes on both products. I think they have a really distinct vision of what they’re gonna do just by hearing what they say in the talent meetings and hearing what they say to me personally. I’m super excited in the direction everything is going. I think people, maybe they’re not going to be surprised, but they’re going to be really happy with what’s coming up.”

On Teaming With Tessa: “So, me and Tessa [Blanchard], we really, really want to tag team and we wanna challenge for the tag team titles. And I think Ethan Page and Josh Alexander, I think it would just be an incredible match. I think it would blow it out of the park. And I think that’d be awesome to see. I don’t know if they’ve ever had an intergender tag championship match like that, but I think it’d be really cool. I actually made a tweet, it was me and Tessa, I did a [Snapchat] where we stole the tag titles and I recorded us. And then I had like Ethan walk over or whatever and I was like “Oh, put ‘em back, put ‘em back.” And I was like “Oh, management said if we get over 1,000 retweets on this it might get us a tag title [match].” They didn’t really say that. They didn’t exactly say that in those words. But, it got almost 2,000 likes, so I think people really want to see it.”

On Using Her Real Name: “I think it’s weird that we don’t know our co-worker’s real names. I call a lot of people by their work name because like you just said some people don’t like their real names being said out loud, which, like I said, I think is super strange. I prefer the real name, but if I don’t know it, I’m gonna call you what I know you as. I think that wrestling is also in a period of transition. So I definitely think it’s gonna take some getting used to. And I’m not saying that I have everything figured out, but I’m saying if fans come up to me and call me Trisha outside of the ring I’m totally okay with that. I think it’s totally fine. I wouldn’t go up to Robert Downey, Jr. and call him [Iron Man]. ‘Cause I think it’s strange.”

On AEW Not Doing Intergender Wrestling: “I think that it’s his company, so he can do whatever he wants. I don’t agree necessarily with what he said. I also don’t like domestic violence, I’m really against that. But, I think he’s also sorta new to the wrestling world. And so maybe he doesn’t understand it entirely. Which is totally okay. And I think maybe once he sees some proper intergender wrestling, he might change his mind. I think IMPACT is gonna go this more liberal, inclusive, they’re just doing crazy stuff that other promotions I guess aren’t even thinking about right now, this intergender stuff. Tessa going for the World Title, I don’t think any other promotion has even thought of that. So I think IMPACT is going to go that route and go, hopefully, they’re gonna go 150%. I think that’s what they’re going for. I personally think they just need to make all titles inclusive of everybody. I don’t think there needs to be any separation at all. Me and my fiancé, we argue about this constantly. He does not like intergender wrestling. He thinks that it should be a special attraction and I don’t necessarily disagree with that, but I don’t really think it’s fair to call it a special attraction. Because I feel like we should just be able to do whatever we want. In this wrestling world, women can be just as strong as men. It’s not fair that Rey Mysterio can wrestle with Big Show and it be totally okay and someone like Jessicka Havok can’t wrestle Petey Williams. It’s not fair to me.”

On IMPACT Knockouts Division: “It’s stacked, right? It’s crazy. I feel like it’s all the misfits that never really got their comeuppance. Yeah, she [Kiera Hogan] signed a new (contract) recently and I hope she got what she wanted. But, it’s not as open between all the wrestlers as I think it should be. I think we should all be talking about it and seeing what’s fair to each other. I think we should all be getting what we’re worth. I don’t know what’s exactly going on with Mercedes (Martinez, I thought she was gonna be a coach at the Performance Center, so I’m not sure what’s going on with that. But, I know she’s retiring really soon, but I think if IMPACT offered LuFisto something, I think that would be awesome. I think that she definitely needs that, she’s been wrestling for years, she’s a veteran in the business and I think it’d be awesome to have her there. I think it would definitely change her mind on the retirement thing. A lot of these girls are already locked into contracts.”