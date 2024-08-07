wrestling / News

Jordynne Grace Reacts To Wes Lee Attacking the Rascalz on Last Night’s WWE NXT

August 7, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Wes Lee Rascalz MSK 8-6-24 Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Wes Lee turned heel on last night’s episode of WWE NXT and attacked The Rascalz after their loss in the main event. In a post on Twitter, TNA’s Jordynne Grace reacted to Lee attacking Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel.

She wrote: “That’s it, we gotta send PCO to handle this.

