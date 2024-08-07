wrestling / News
Jordynne Grace Reacts To Wes Lee Attacking the Rascalz on Last Night’s WWE NXT
August 7, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, Wes Lee turned heel on last night’s episode of WWE NXT and attacked The Rascalz after their loss in the main event. In a post on Twitter, TNA’s Jordynne Grace reacted to Lee attacking Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel.
She wrote: “That’s it, we gotta send PCO to handle this.”
That’s it, we gotta send PCO to handle this https://t.co/gXpDlpo9Q2
— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) August 7, 2024