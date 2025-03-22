Jordynne Grace Names Which Wrestlers She Wants To Face in WWE

In an interview with WWE Die Woche (via Fightful), Jordynne Grace spoke about which wrestlers she wants to face in WWE, now that she is a part of the roster and on the NXT brand. Grace most recently defeated Roxanne Perez at NXT Roadblock.

She said: “I feel like I have to say that (Rhea Ripley). Bianca is a very, very close second, though. She’s so insanely athletic and I just picture myself catching her out of the air mid-flip and just slamming her. I feel like, I know, right? That’s something I could do. But NXT right now, my dream match is Stephanie and Giulia.”