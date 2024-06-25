Jordynne Grace On Why She Turned Down Offers To Sign With WWE

Jordynne Grace recently explained why she has turned down previous offers from WWE. The TNA Knockouts Champion appeared on NXT TV and at NXT Battleground, where she battled Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship. She recently spoke with McKenzie Mitchell and talked about getting offers from WWE in the past and more; you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On turning down past WWE offers: “I really, truly think it’s been about timing. There’s been a few times in my career my contract’s been coming up, and I’ve talked to WWE, and I kept staying in TNA because it was where I was comfortable, and I didn’t know how WWE was going to treat me. It’s kind of crazy to me that it wasn’t the time then, but it’s the time now, and now I get the best of both worlds. Everything works out exactly the way it’s supposed to.”

On repping TNA on NXT TV: “I’m very, very lucky and very grateful that I’m being the one to represent TNA.”