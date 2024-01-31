wrestling / News
Jordynne Grace Calls WWE Crowd Reaction For Her Royal Rumble Appearance ‘Unbelievable’
As previously reported, TNA Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace was one of the surprises at this year’s WWE Royal Rumble, entering the women’s Rumble at #5. In an interview with WrestlingNewsCo (via Wrestling Inc), Grace spoke about the reaction she got from the WWE audience and how she felt about it.
She said: “It was completely unbelievable. I’m still beside myself a few days later just that it all happened. Honestly, I had low expectations because I don’t know that that many people know me. I don’t know the crossover of TNA like WWE fans. So I was just like if I go out and there’s no reaction that’s okay. Just get in the ring and make sure that there’s a reaction afterwards. Make sure that if they don’t know you now, they’re going to know you later. So that was my whole thought process behind it.“