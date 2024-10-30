wrestling / News
Jordynne Grace Makes WWE NXT Return To Help Fight Off Fatal Influence, Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade
Jordynne Grace made her return to WWE NXT, aiding Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Zaria & Kelani Jordan against Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade & Fatal Influence. Tuesday’s episode saw Zaria make her in-ring debut, destroying Brinley Reece in an impressive showing. After the match, Fatal Influence came from the crowd and Fallon Henley said that because Zaria stole their spotlight at Halloween Havoc, they were going to teach her a lesson.
Perez and Jade then came from the back and wanted to get in on the beatdown, joining Fatal Influence in surrounding the ring Kelani Jordan came in to aid Zaria, followed by Guilia and Vaquer. Finally, Grace came out to even the odds and it turned into a five-on-five brawl.
That led to a match between the two teams being set for next week’s NXT, which takes place Wednesday night at the 2300 Arena and airs live on The CW.
Grace is a member of the TNA roster and lost the TNA Knockouts Championship to Masha Slamovich at Bound For Glory.
