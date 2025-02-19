Jordynne Grace Picks Up Win In Six-Woman WWE NXT Tag Team Main Event

Jordynne Grace was victorious in her first official match as an NXT star via six-woman tag team action on this week’s show. Tuesday night’s show saw Grace team with Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer against Fatal Influence in the main event. After a chaotic back and forth, Grace picked up the win for her team by hitting the Juggernaut Driver on Jazmyn Nyx for the pinfall.

Grace made her WWE debut at the Royal Rumble and joined NXT at Vengeance Day.