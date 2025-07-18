Jordynne Grace’s Mother Bought Into Social Media Feud With Blake Monroe

Jordynne Grace’s mother fired a shot at Blake Monroe in Grace’s ongoing feud with her NXT rival. As noted, Grace and Monroe have been going at it on social media since Monroe turned on Grace at WWE Evolution. Grace brought her mother into the conversation on Thursday after Monroe shared a screenshot of her dad having congratulated her on her WWE signing.

Grace retweeted the post and wrote:

“Aww love that for you! We can’t disappoint our parents”

Grace included a screenshot of her mother’s text in which Mother Grace said, “That Blake chick is a tw*t. I hope you beat her ass real soon.”

Monroe will make her singles NXT TV debut on next week’s show and has invited Grace to be ringside to see why they’re not on the same level.