wrestling / News

Jordynnne Grace, Taya Valkyrie, Syuri & More React To PWI Women’s 150

October 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jordynne Grace Impact Slammiversary Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

The PWI Women’s 150 is out for 2022 and many of the stars on the list took to social media to react. As reported, the yearly list was released today with STARDOM’s Syuri ranked at #1 followed by Bianca Belair, Thunder Rosa, Becky Lynch, Jade Cargill, and Jordynne Grace.

You can see reactions below to the list from Syuri, Taya Valkyrie, Grace, Masha Slamovich, Rosa and more:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich, PWI, Syuri, Taya Valkyrie, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading