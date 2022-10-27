wrestling / News
Jordynnne Grace, Taya Valkyrie, Syuri & More React To PWI Women’s 150
The PWI Women’s 150 is out for 2022 and many of the stars on the list took to social media to react. As reported, the yearly list was released today with STARDOM’s Syuri ranked at #1 followed by Bianca Belair, Thunder Rosa, Becky Lynch, Jade Cargill, and Jordynne Grace.
You can see reactions below to the list from Syuri, Taya Valkyrie, Grace, Masha Slamovich, Rosa and more:
I am very happy and honored✨
thank you very much🥺#Womens150#stardom #GE https://t.co/ZxPbVTYbdA
— 朱里 (@syuri_wv3s) October 27, 2022
Thank you @OfficialPWI
Thank you #ThunderArmy this only happened because of your love and support, am nothing without you.
Now more than ever; HEAR THE THUNDER!!#PWI x #Womens150
Coming back for Numero uno! pic.twitter.com/ZrsgBERC3M
— Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) October 27, 2022
What a year, huh? pic.twitter.com/V2HyFbnaMr
— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) October 27, 2022
From #126 in 2021 to #10 in 2022…don’t call it a comeback…I was made for this. @OfficialPWI pic.twitter.com/hSMBrPzCUA
— TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) October 27, 2022
No.14 🧨🩸♥️ #womens150
Thankful & proud 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/1QOxS4L7Lh
— MASHA SLAMOVICH マーシャ・スラモビッチ (@mashaslamovich) October 27, 2022
The #Womens150 is Hellbent! Made #50 on the @OfficialPWI women’s ranking. The journey has been tough, but we’re far from done. Thank you! ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/0HgHIPEW13
— VIVA VAN (@HellBentVixen) October 27, 2022
My goal was to get in double digits. 52 is wild. Thank you for the support in and out of the ring.
The women I’m ranked with are 🌟s.
And I’m here for ALL the love for the Joshi’s. #Womens150 pic.twitter.com/AkMbRyw2li
— Billie Starkz (@BillieStarkz) October 27, 2022
Hey @LaynieLuck, here's your listing! #womens150 pic.twitter.com/M2LJCsQAZr
— Cartoon Dave (@DaveMuscarella) October 27, 2022
— TarynFromAccounting (@TFAwrestling) October 27, 2022
