Jordynnne Grace, Taya Valkyrie, Syuri & More React To PWI Women’s 150

The PWI Women’s 150 is out for 2022 and many of the stars on the list took to social media to react. As reported, the yearly list was released today with STARDOM’s Syuri ranked at #1 followed by Bianca Belair, Thunder Rosa, Becky Lynch, Jade Cargill, and Jordynne Grace.

You can see reactions below to the list from Syuri, Taya Valkyrie, Grace, Masha Slamovich, Rosa and more:

Thank you @OfficialPWI

Thank you #ThunderArmy this only happened because of your love and support, am nothing without you.

Now more than ever; HEAR THE THUNDER!!#PWI x #Womens150

Coming back for Numero uno! pic.twitter.com/ZrsgBERC3M — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) October 27, 2022

From #126 in 2021 to #10 in 2022…don’t call it a comeback…I was made for this. @OfficialPWI pic.twitter.com/hSMBrPzCUA — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) October 27, 2022

The #Womens150 is Hellbent! Made #50 on the @OfficialPWI women’s ranking. The journey has been tough, but we’re far from done. Thank you! ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/0HgHIPEW13 — VIVA VAN (@HellBentVixen) October 27, 2022