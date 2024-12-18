wrestling / News

Jose The Assistant Teases Connection to Mysterious Teaser Video From WWE Raw

December 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Zero Teaser Raw Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, a mysterious teaser video aired last Monday on WWE Raw featuring a symbol of a zero with a line through it. It’s heavy speculated that the video is teasing the arrival of former AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo.

AEW alumnus Jose the Assistant has since updated his X account and posted the symbol on his account. He’s also now spelling his handle using the symbol, which you can view below.

