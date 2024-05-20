wrestling / News
Jose the Assistant Spotted At Latest TNA Wrestling Tapings
May 20, 2024
Fightful Select reports that former AEW talent Jose the Assistant was spotted backstage at this weekend’s TNA Wrestling tapings in Newport, KY. Jose met with Tommy Dreamer for “unspecified reasons”.
Jose has worked for several promotions in the past (including WWE), but was most prominently featured in AEW from 2021 to this year. He was paired up with Andrade el Idolo, then RUSH, as a manager. He was released from the company on April 1.
