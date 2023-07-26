wrestling / News
Jose The Assistant Explains Why RUSH Re-Signed With AEW
RUSH has re-upped with AEW, and Jose the Assistant took to social media to explain the decision. As reported, the AEW star has signed a new deal that keeps him with the company, and Jose took to social media to comment on why.
Jose wrote:
“RUSH re-signed with #AEW because of how much concern Tony showed for Rush’s wife and newborn.
Family is important to Rush, seeing how much Tony cared is what solidified the deal.
There were other offers, but NEVER any consideration to go, AEW cares, Tony cares about his people”
