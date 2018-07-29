Joseph Connors Comments on Injury Suffered During NXT UK Tapings

– Joseph Connors posted to Twitter to give fans an update after being knocked out during night one of the NXT UK tapings. Connors was kicked and knocked unconscious, forcing an early stoppage to the match.

Connors posted:

For anyone who has reached out to me directly, or shown concern across social media channels.

Thankyou for your concern.

I"ve had set backs before, I have one response to them.

I will be back & I will be better

— Joseph Conners (@JosephConners) July 29, 2018