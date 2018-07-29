Quantcast

 

Joseph Connors Comments on Injury Suffered During NXT UK Tapings

July 29, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT UK

– Joseph Connors posted to Twitter to give fans an update after being knocked out during night one of the NXT UK tapings. Connors was kicked and knocked unconscious, forcing an early stoppage to the match.

Connors posted:

