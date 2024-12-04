– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, former TNA World Champion Josh Alexander was asked about an earlier report stating that he was being discussed for a possible appearance in NXT. Since that time, Alexander appearing in WWE NXT has yet to come to fruition.

Josh Alexander said he did hear rumblings of the NXT appearance, but it didn’t end up transpiring. The former TNA Champion stated stated (via Fightful), “I heard rumblings the NXT thing was going to happen on a couple of occasions. There was stuff that was legitimately talked of and for whatever reason it didn’t transpire. That’s unfortunate, but you never say never in wrestling.”

WWE NXT started a crossover and talent exchange with TNA Wrestling earlier this year.