Josh Alexander Wants AEW To Give Him A Challenger At Impact Bound For Glory

Josh Alexander is looking outside Impact Wrestling for his opponent at Bound For Glory, calling out AEW. Alexander, who defeated Decay member and AAA wrestler Black Taurus to retain the X-Division title at Impact Homecoming, cut a promo after the show and noted that he has beaten the best in AAA and New Japan (El Phantasmo) and has run through the Impact X-Division roster, so he wants to “look elsewhere.”

Alexander said, We’re talking about all these different promotions coming in at Bound For Glory. Well, AEW — yeah, you know who I’m talking about — I’m saying you give me your best and we will see which division matters most in this company.”

Bound For Glory takes place on October 23rd in Las Vegas. Impact has hinted that AEW, NJPW, and AAA will have a presence on the show.