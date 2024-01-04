Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone Announced For TNA Hard To Kill

Alex Hammerstone is headed to TNA Hard to Kill, where he’ll face Josh Alexander. Impact Wrestling announced on Wednesday that the two will face off at the January 13th PPV after Alexander laid out the challenge to Hammerstone earlier in the night.

Hammerstone is a free agent right now and will be working his first match for Impact/TNA since an appearance on Impact Xplosion back in December of 2018. The updated lineup for the show is;

* TNA World Championship: Alex Shelley vs. Moose

* TNA Knockouts Championship: Trinity vs. Jordynne Grace

* TNA X-Division Championship: Chris Sabin vs. KUSHIDA vs. El Hijo del Vikingo

* Knockouts Ultimate X Match: Gisele Shaw vs. Xia Brookside vs. Jody Threat vs. TBA

* Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone