Josh Alexander Beats Alex Hammerstone In Last Man Standing Match At TNA Rebellion
Josh Alexander won his latest battle against Alex Hammerstone, defeating him in a Last Man Standing match at TNA Rebellion. Alexander defeated Hammerstone in a back and forth match to get the win, securing the victory with a C4 Spike onto the entrance ramp.
You can see a couple of clips from the match below. Our live coverage of TNA Rebellion is here.
.@alexhammerstone and @Walking_Weapon are going suplex for suplex. #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/PxV2gtbKEB
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 21, 2024
SUPLEX ON THE APRON BY @Walking_Weapon! #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/1wMLVk8UkD
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 21, 2024
BRUTAL Pump Kick from @alexhammerstone! #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/iMBE3NlUMz
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 21, 2024
.@Walking_Weapon just got driven SPINE FIRST into a bed of tacks by @alexhammerstone! Will Alexander stay down!? #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/vFVVjOhS2a
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 21, 2024
C4 Spike on the STAGE! @Walking_Weapon @alexhammerstone #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/68ni1EbOkR
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 21, 2024
