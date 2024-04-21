wrestling / News

Josh Alexander Beats Alex Hammerstone In Last Man Standing Match At TNA Rebellion

April 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Josh Alexander TNA Rebellion Image Credit: TNA

Josh Alexander won his latest battle against Alex Hammerstone, defeating him in a Last Man Standing match at TNA Rebellion. Alexander defeated Hammerstone in a back and forth match to get the win, securing the victory with a C4 Spike onto the entrance ramp.

You can see a couple of clips from the match below. Our live coverage of TNA Rebellion is here.

