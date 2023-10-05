Josh Alexander On Facing Alex Shelley At Bound For Glory, Calls Their First Match One Of His Favorites

Josh Alexander is battling for the Impact World Championship against Alex Shelley at Bound For Glory, and he recently previewed what to expect from the bout. Alexander will try to win the title from Shelley at the October 21st PPV, a title he never lost as he had to give it up due to injury. Alexander spoke with WhatCulture and talked about the match, noting that their first bout is one of his favorites.

“I mean, you can expect much of the same of what the first match was,” Alexander said (per Fightful). “I think the first match was one of my favorite matches of all time, one of my favorite title defenses just because, again, there’s a chemistry between us. Shelley has been somebody who’s been a friend, I can say somebody who’s helped me a great deal over the past few years especially. Now, to be trading words and coming to blows and just adding a different level to this match, I think it just makes it that much better and bigger.”

He continued, “Under the biggest stage that IMPACT Wrestling has, the main event of Bound For Glory, trying to follow Mike Bailey and Will Ospreay, Trinity & Mickie James, and stuff like that, I think it’s only gonna put more pressure on us, push our backs against the wall to see if we can rise to the occasion. I don’t think I’m somebody that’s going to back down from any challenge like that, I don’t think Alex Shelley is either, so it’s a recipe for something special.”