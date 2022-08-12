wrestling / News

Impact News: Josh Alexander & Alex Shelley Have Contract Signing, KUSHIDA Beats Ceaner

August 12, 2022
– Josh Alexander and Alex Shelley signed the contract for their Impact Emergence match on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Tonight’s show was main evented by the two signing their contract for Friday’s show, with Scott D’Amore presiding:

– KUSHIDA faced Deaner on this week’s show, coming out victorious. You can see some clips from the match below:

