Impact News: Josh Alexander & Alex Shelley Have Contract Signing, KUSHIDA Beats Ceaner
– Josh Alexander and Alex Shelley signed the contract for their Impact Emergence match on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Tonight’s show was main evented by the two signing their contract for Friday’s show, with Scott D’Amore presiding:
.@ScottDAmore is here and ready to kick off the contract signing between @Walking_Weapon & @fakekinkade for our #EMERGENCE MAIN EVENT!
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 12, 2022
"You dare to be original in an unoriginal business!"@Walking_Weapon @fakekinkade #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/KC0H7B9oyA
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 12, 2022
Things are heating up between @Walking_Weapon and @fakekinkade!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/wKnS6FFK5x
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 12, 2022
"There's your Alex Shelley Autograph Josh!"
Will @fakekinkade leave @IMPACTWRESTLING World Champion at #EMERGENCE or will @Walking_Weapon prevail!?
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 12, 2022
– KUSHIDA faced Deaner on this week’s show, coming out victorious. You can see some clips from the match below:
Kushida is on a roll!!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/yk7In7Fd1u
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 12, 2022
Kushida's neck is in trouble! @CodyDeaner #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/NeLwhLCaZN
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 12, 2022
