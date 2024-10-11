Josh Alexander Allies With Sinner & Saint On TNA Impact

Josh Alexander has new allies, joining forces with Sinner and Saint on this week’s TNA Impact. Thursday night’s episode saw Alexander name the duo as his proteges in the newly-named The Northern Armory.

Alexander said that he brought Sinner and Saint under his fold after Eric Young told him to focus on the future and that he picked a couple of killers who were TNA’s future. The group attacked Young later in the show and appeared to have taken out Steve Maclin backstage.

