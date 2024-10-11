wrestling / News

Josh Alexander Allies With Sinner & Saint On TNA Impact

October 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Josh Alexander Sinner Saint Northern Armory TNA Impact 10-10-24 Image Credit: TNA

Josh Alexander has new allies, joining forces with Sinner and Saint on this week’s TNA Impact. Thursday night’s episode saw Alexander name the duo as his proteges in the newly-named The Northern Armory.

Alexander said that he brought Sinner and Saint under his fold after Eric Young told him to focus on the future and that he picked a couple of killers who were TNA’s future. The group attacked Young later in the show and appeared to have taken out Steve Maclin backstage.

