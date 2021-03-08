wrestling / News
Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, & Swoggle React to Ethan Page’s AEW Debut
Ethan Page made his big AEW debut at last night’s Revolution PPV, and some of his former Impact colleagues including Josh Alexander took to social media to comment. Page was the mystery man in AEW’s Face of the Revolution ladder match, making his first appearance since leaving Impact in January.
Alexander, who was Page’s longtime tag team partner in The North, wrote on Twitter:
““Hes been as elite as they come for his whole career. If you doubt it, he’ll make you regret it. Going to grab my popcorn and watch all those glass ceilings get smashed”
You can see his post along with those of Brian Myers and Swoggle below:
Hes been as elite as they come for his whole career. If you doubt it, he'll make you regret it. Going to grab my popcorn and watch all those glass ceilings get smashed. https://t.co/FxJcd6fF9b
— Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) March 8, 2021
❤️
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) March 8, 2021
One of the best performers in the business & a great person too. @AEW just got one of the good ones. Get after it @OfficialEGO, see ya down the road bud. https://t.co/XCksL5f27v
— Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) March 8, 2021
