Josh Alexander Says Current Roster Will Do TNA Wrestling Name Justice

In an interview with Fightful, Josh Alexander spoke about the recent TNA rebrand and that the promotion’s current roster will do the name justice. Impact Wrestling went back to TNA Wresting at the start of this year.

Alexander said: “Oh, I wasn’t supposed to be there for that video package and all that stuff. My VISA was supposed to be at a Japanese embassy, waiting to go to my first New Japan booking. Which, to me, the most important thing in the world. I got pulled aside, they made me sign an NDA and then the second I took my pen off that piece of paper that, they went, ‘Okay, you need to not go to the Japanese embassy. We need you to fly after Memphis to Nashville to film this. This is what it is.’ I was like, ‘Oh, yeah. 100%. I’ll drive four hours to a different embassy or something to get a different appointment because I have to do it at this point.’ Just goose bumps, man. IMPACT can be IMPACT and everything, and I was very proud of everything I was able to do and be apart of that company. That was a dream for me. But, at the end of the day, those three iconic letters, TNA, hearing crowds chant TNA throughout your match, to give you that adulation? That’s something that 15 year old fan in me that tuned in for the first Wednesday night pay-per-view, that’s something I’ve dreamt of since I was 15 years old. To be able to have that transpire and to be where we are now with the full rebrand, I think it’s not just me. I think a lot of people in this locker room and a lot of fans around the world, that just puts this thing on a different plane of existence. I think we’re gonna do it justice ‘cause I think our locker room’s up to the task.“