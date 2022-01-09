wrestling / News

Josh Alexander Defeats JONAH By Submission At Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill (Pics, Video)

January 8, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Josh Alexander Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill

A huge grudge match happened at Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill tonight, with JONAH making his Impact PPV debut against Josh Alexander. After an intense match, which saw Alexander powerbombing the colossal athlete, the Walking Weapon got the win. He managed to make JONAH submit to an ankle lock. You can follow along with our live coverage of Hard to Kill here.

article topics :

Impact Hard to Kill, Joseph Lee

