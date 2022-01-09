wrestling / News
Josh Alexander Defeats JONAH By Submission At Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill (Pics, Video)
A huge grudge match happened at Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill tonight, with JONAH making his Impact PPV debut against Josh Alexander. After an intense match, which saw Alexander powerbombing the colossal athlete, the Walking Weapon got the win. He managed to make JONAH submit to an ankle lock. You can follow along with our live coverage of Hard to Kill here.
HE IS HERE! @JONAHISHERE is ready for action. He steps in the ring with @Walking_Weapon NOW!#HardToKill
[ LIVE NOW ON #FITE🔴 https://t.co/MD30bE6thy ] pic.twitter.com/mbyzeuAMNI
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 9, 2022
Mouth Piece☑️
Headgear ☑️@Walking_Weapon is ready to handle business. Can he get revenge?#HardToKill
[ LIVE NOW ON #FITE🔴 https://t.co/MD30bE6thy ] pic.twitter.com/UEmSQ8RewX
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 9, 2022
.@Walking_Weapon gets his revenge with a victory over JONAH! Making him tap!#HardToKill
[ LIVE NOW ON #FITE🔴 https://t.co/MD30bE6thy ] pic.twitter.com/SlxfT7i6Sh
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 9, 2022
Jonah continuing to try and break Josh Alexander in half!@JONAHISHERE @Walking_Weapon #IMPACTWRESTLING #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/AUlVYATE7u
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 9, 2022
.@Walking_Weapon will stop at nothing to take @JONAHISHERE out!#IMPACTWRESTLING #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/iZg215lsNT
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 9, 2022
