Josh Alexander Defeats Moose To Win Impact Wrestling World Title At Rebellion

April 23, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
Josh Alexander defeated Moose to win the Impact Wrestling World Title at tonight’s Rebellion event. Moose defeated Alexander back at Bound for Glory after using his “Call Your Shot” opportunity a few minutes after Alexander had won the Impact title and was celebrating with his family. Highlights from the match are below.

Check out our full review of the show for all the results.

