– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, Josh Alexander discussed not knowing he’d be the Wild Card opponent for Hangman Page on AEW Dynamite last month for the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Josh Alexander on what he knew about the show: “I knew I was traveling to Boston, I did not know I was facing Hangman Adam Page. I did not know I was the wild card. There was a possibility that it could have been a swerve, you’re making assumptions, but radio silence from everybody. Here’s your travel, here’s your hotel.”

On finding out he was the wild card: “When I found out I was a wild card, when I arrived at the building, they snuck me in and hid me in a room and stuff like that. I was like, I’ve already gone through these feelings of these possibilities of what I’m going to be doing.”

Hangman Page beat Alexander to advance in the tournament.