– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio this week, Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander discussed the recent milestone of becoming the longest-reigning Impact World Champion. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Josh Alexander on his title reign: It’s completely unbelievable. I’ve said on this show, probably many times, the thing that got me into wrestling and made me think that I could be a wrestler was tuning into NWA TNA on that first Wednesday on pay-per-view and seeing that first match with The Flying Elvises, with Low Ki, AJ Styles, and Jerry Lynn. That changes my perception of what professional wrestling was. To now be here, almost 20 years later, or just over 20 years later, and to be able to call myself the longest-reigning world champion of all time, it seems like a fever dream.”

On what sets him apart: “But I say that so much, and people bust my balls for being humble and all this stuff. As talented and as gifted as I am as a pro wrestler, the only thing that sets me apart is my work ethic and my heart. I have busted my ass to be in the position I’m in, and I’m not going to let go of this championship soon. So yes, I’m going to stop and smell the roses right now. Today is a record-setting day, it’s something I can hang my hat on, I’m building a legacy for myself in pro wrestling unlike anything I could have ever imagined, and I’m just proud of myself.”