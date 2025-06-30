Josh Alexander Discusses Nerves Before His All Elite Wrestling Debut

Josh Alexander spoke about his AEW debut and his journey to the company on a recent episode of AEW Unrestricted (per Fightful). Alexander made his debut on the April 16 episode of AEW Collision against Hangman Page in the Owen Hart tournament.

On the moment: “When I got that pop on that entrance, like I was so nervous,” Alexander said of his debut. “Wrestlers are so insecure at the end of the day. Especially as babyfaces, because having people like you and want to see you is way more difficult than walking out there and, you know, being like, hey, the Boston Celtics are terrible guys.”

On joining AEW: “This is a full circle moment of like I wanted to be here since before this company’s inception. Now that I’m here, it’s just off the races and it’s just building blocks, starting from square one and we’re gonna see where it goes.”