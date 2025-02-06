– During a recent interview with Pro Wrestling Wire, Josh Alexander discussed potentially working with his former tag team partner, Ethan Page, in WWE NXT. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“I mean either or. The chemistry works both ways I think. I think The North on Raw or SmackDown, you’re talking about some tag team rivalries and matches that I could get very excited about. If you’re talking about NXT and me coming in to have a problem with Ethan Page and Ethan Page having a problem with me, I think that could do amazing business given our histories over the last 15 years and stuff like that together. There’s a lot of meat on the bone there.”