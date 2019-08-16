Josh Alexander Doesn’t Agree With David Starr’s Decision To Go After WALTER For Signing With WWE

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Josh Alexander spoke about David Starr talking shots at WALTER for his decision to sign with WWE’s NXT UK brand, which he said he doesn’t agree with. Here are highlights:

On Destiny Wrestling: “Destiny gave me an opportunity that no one else would give me. I’ve wrestled for a lot of indies in North America over the last 14 years, and when I came back from my neck injury, no one was giving me the opportunity to prove that I’m one of the best wrestlers in the world. Destiny gave me a platform to show that and they put me in month-in and month-out with some of the best indie wrestlers across the world.”

On his neck injury: “Before I hurt my neck I had a lot of success and it was based on my natural talent; it wasn’t my work ethic to be honest. I always worked hard for the wrestling portion, but everything else, not so much. So when I hurt my neck and was told I would never wrestle again – it was just a DDT that went wrong – but I had thoughts of just thinking about all of the regrets I had. Honestly, I never gave it 100 percent to make it as a pro wrestler and do what I said was my dream job. So, when I got that second chance and came back, I think it was the best thing that ever happened to me. I think my work ethic is unmatched now. I’m in the gym, dieting and working tirelessly at pro wrestling. I was given a second chance and it was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

On David Starr: “It’s to drum up controversy. David Starr is very outspoken and he has his beliefs which is fine. I believe in indie wrestling as well and I think it should be valued. …But to make a stance against WWE, I don’t think that’s true. WALTER made a choice to go sign with WWE and be a contracted talent. I don’t know what the statement meant if you’re gonna stomp on the championship, all you’re doing is stomping on success.”

On growing up in Canada: “Well I wouldn’t say I was a good student. But I was lucky enough to be friends with a guy into film and TV production in high school and another friend into English. So I would take classes with them, but if we were in class and had to do a presentation or report on King Lear, our heads came together. I was The Iceman which translates a little bit because everyone says I’m stoic. But I had a comparison to Dean Malenko in my head early on. I was Iceman. My friend was Money Mac and I had another friend who called himself Sadistico. He was a fan of Mankind and Abyss, so he was the crazy one.”