Josh Alexander Endorses Trey Miguel as His Pick to Become Next X-Division Champion

– Speaking to Matt Rehwoldt for his Straight Shooting podcast, Impact Wrestling X-Division champion Josh Alexander discussed the Triple Threat Match at Bound for Glory between Trey Miguel, Steve Maclin, and El Phantasmo. Alexander will be cashing in his title to get a shot against Christian Cage for the Impact World title at the event. Josh Alexander stated the following on Trey Miguel as his pick to become the next X-Division champion (via Fightful):

“I think everybody has eyes on Trey Miguel. He’s the fan pick and the overwhelming favorite, if I had to pick anybody, just because he’s been around the X Division so long and is so consistent, so good, and has never had that run. Chris Bey is coming out and has had that run, Rohit Raju has had that run and [Steve] Maclin is completely tearing everybody apart and I know he’s hungry and he wants to go out there and have the best matches he can and get noticed. My money would be on Trey. I think he deserves a little run there and hopefully they can continue what I started and the X Division will be even bigger than I could have made it.”

Alexander faces Christian Cage for the Impact World title at Bound for Glory on Saturday, October 23 on PPV.