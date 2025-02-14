Josh Alexander Reportedly Expected To Join AEW

Josh Alexander is expected to sign with AEW following his TNA exit, according to a new report. As noted, Alexander’s contract with TNA expires on Saturday, and he has reportedly had Barry Bloom representing him in contract talks. Fightful Select, reports that sources in AEW, near Alexander and in the wrestling industry as a whole have indicated that Alexander is expected to sign with AEW if he hasn’t already.

The site goes on to note that WWE sources confirmed he hasn’t signed there. There is no word on whether the deal has been officially signed yet, but it is expected to be as of Friday afternoon.