Josh Alexander Explains Reason For Quitting TNA, Attacked By Sinner & Saint

Josh Alexander took to the ring to explain why he is quitting TNA on this week’s Impact, only to be attacked by his proteges. Alexander appeared in the ring on Thursday’s live episode to explain his announcement at Genesis that he was quitting after he lost to Mike Santana.

Alexander said that he has had more good times than bad in TNA and that his time there was a dream come true, but reiterated that it was time to go. He praised Sinner and Saint, but the two said that Alexander couln’t quit and attacked him. Eric Young made the save and then challenged the two to a tag match on next week’s show.