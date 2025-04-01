Josh Alexander Files To Trademark Canadian Strong Style

Josh Alexander, who recently departed TNA Wrestling following the expiration of his contract in February, has filed a new trademark for “Canadian Strong Style,” encompassing both entertainment and merchandise applications.

This filing, which occurred on March 31st, comes amidst reports from Fightful Select indicating Alexander’s potential move to AEW. This suggests he aims to capitalize commercially on his wrestling style and persona as he transitions into a new phase of his career.

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

“Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Hats; Bandanas.”