Josh Alexander Files Trademark For Nicknames

May 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Josh Alexander, TNA Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Josh Alexander has filed a couple of other trademarks in addition to his ring name. As reported yesterday, the TNA star filed to tradmark his ring name. Fightful reports that Alexander has no filed an application to trademark his nicknames of “Walking Weapon” and “The Standard.”

The descriptions for the trademarks are as follows:

Mark For: THE STANDARD trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

Mark For: WALKING WEAPON trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

