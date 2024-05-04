Josh Alexander Files Trademark on His Ring Name

– Fightful reports that former TNA World Champion Josh Alexander filed a trademark on his ring name. He reportedly filed the trademark with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) on May 2 using his real name, Joshua Lemay. It had the following description:

Mark For: JOSH ALEXANDER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purp