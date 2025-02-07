wrestling / News
Josh Alexander’s Final TNA Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact
February 6, 2025 | Posted by
Josh Alexander will compete in his final TNA match among the bouts on next week’s episode of Impact. Thursday night’s show saw the announcement that Alexander will face Eric Young on next week’s show in his final match for the company.
The updated card for the show, which airs next week on AXS TV & TNA+, is:
* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Savannah Evans
* Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young
NEXT WEEK at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada, and TNA+ around the world its an ALL NEW #TNAiMPACT!
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/Aa6fsssVKW
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 7, 2025