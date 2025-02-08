Josh Alexander Has ‘Secured Agents’ To Handle His Free Agent Process For Him, Says He Has ‘Pretty Serious Decisions’ To Make

In an interview with Straight Talk Wrestling (via Fightful), Josh Alexander spoke about his upcoming free agency and said that he has some ‘pretty serious decisions’ he has to make. He also noted that he has agents helping him with the process. His contract expires on February 15.

He said: “I have secured agents to handle all of this for me. I am very privileged to have some of the best agents in pro wrestling representing me through these conversations because it’s something that is completely foreign to me. I signed my first contract sight unseen almost to join TNA. I re-upped for three more years and signed a contract that was basically a handshake deal between myself and Scott [D’Amore] and trust came into play. Now, going into free agency there are different companies, bigger companies. I’m just lucky to have these people representing me. They don’t tell me much. They treat this very much like professional sports. There is no tampering, there is none of this stuff going on. They don’t want to tell me figures and numbers. It has been driving me crazy. I’ve had friends and family asking me all these questions. All I can tell you is, I’m going to be okay. That’s what I’ve been told.

I’ve been told there have been conversations and there are options on the table and I will have some pretty serious decisions to make come midnight on February 15th. I’m very excited, very nervous. This journey is something I’m very privileged to be on, I’m very lucky because of the opportunities I was given in TNA and I will never speak badly about TNA because I would not be in this position if it were not for the platform I was given and the opportunities I was given six years ago to join TNA Wrestling. It’s been six years and looking at the landscape of TNA, could I go back? Yes. I’ve said it many times, that is not off the table. I have left it in their hands to come to me with an offer. If they do, I’ll be very happy to entertain that. It’s all about what I want to do next and what’s best for my family and what excites me.

That’s what I’m really looking forward to. It’s not just dream matches and working with certain people. I’ve really gotten into telling stories. Television wrestling is completely different from the independents, and I’ve been very privileged in TNA to tell amazing stories. I want to tell more stories. I feel I’ve gotten pretty good at it, and it’s something exciting moving forward. Come February 15, we’re all going to find out together. I’m very excited.“