Josh Alexander On His Goals in TNA If He Decides To Re-Sign There

In an interview with Pro Wrestling Wire (via Fightful), Josh Alexander spoke about his goals with TNA Wrestling if he decides to sign another contract with the promotion. Alexander’s contract ends on February 15 and he will be a free agent.

He said: “It’d be the same thing that it was when I came back from my tricep tear, just to regain the TNA World Championship and finish that historic reign I was on because it didn’t end the way I wanted it to. I had to give it up, I had to relinquish the title because I tore my tricep and that was not the way I wanted that reign to end. I don’t think it’s the way anybody wanted it to end. I just never got it back in that year and a half after coming back from injury and it’s something that is certainly disappointing but the wrestling business is the wrestling business, it ain’t just about me, there’s a ton of moving parts and there’s a ton of people in that company that are so over and so talented and deserve that championship along the way. It didn’t end the way I wanted it to, so that’s something that will eat away at me.“