Various News: Josh Alexander Named Head Trainer For Can-Am Dojo, Updated WrestleCon Detroit Lineup
– Impact Wrestling’s Josh Alexander is taking over as the head trainer for the Can-Am Wrestling Dojo. Alexander posted to his Twitter account to announce the news, writing:
“Want to be a pro wrestler, referee or manager?
Well It’s official!
Beginning this fall I will be the Head trainer at the legendary Can-Am dojo in Windsor, Ontario Canada.
Visit http://canamwrestling.com now to enroll.”
Alexander made his return to Impact TV at Slammiversary.
— Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) July 17, 2023
– WrestleCon has announced an updated guest lineup for WrestleCon: Destination Detroit over SummerSlam weekend. The updated lineup is:
* Sting
* Nailz
* Bret Hart
* Kevin Nash
* The Acclaimed
* The Honky Tonk Man
* Sgt. Slaughter
* The Boogeyman
* Mike Rotundo
* The Hardys
* Lex Luger
* Ron Simmons
* Ted DiBiase Sr.
* Zach Gowen
* Brandi Rhodes
* Tony Schiavone
* The Steiner Brothers
