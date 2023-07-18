Various News: Josh Alexander Named Head Trainer For Can-Am Dojo, Updated WrestleCon Detroit Lineup

– Impact Wrestling’s Josh Alexander is taking over as the head trainer for the Can-Am Wrestling Dojo. Alexander posted to his Twitter account to announce the news, writing:

“Want to be a pro wrestler, referee or manager? Well It’s official! Beginning this fall I will be the Head trainer at the legendary Can-Am dojo in Windsor, Ontario Canada. Visit http://canamwrestling.com now to enroll.”

Alexander made his return to Impact TV at Slammiversary.

– WrestleCon has announced an updated guest lineup for WrestleCon: Destination Detroit over SummerSlam weekend. The updated lineup is:

* Sting

* Nailz

* Bret Hart

* Kevin Nash

* The Acclaimed

* The Honky Tonk Man

* Sgt. Slaughter

* The Boogeyman

* Mike Rotundo

* The Hardys

* Lex Luger

* Ron Simmons

* Ted DiBiase Sr.

* Zach Gowen

* Brandi Rhodes

* Tony Schiavone

* The Steiner Brothers