Josh Alexander On How Impact Stars Didn’t Work AEW Shows During Crossover

The AEW and Impact crossover of 2021 mostly saw AEW talent appear on Impact as opposed to vice versa, and Josh Alexander looked back at the time period recently. The two sides worked together from December 2020 through October of 2021, and while the Good Brothers and a few others appeared on AEW TV the situation mostly saw the likes of Kenny Omega, Christian Cage and Matt Hardy appear on Impact’s TV product.

Alexander, who defeated Cage for the Impact World Title at Bound For Glory 2021, spoke about the situation on the latest episode of Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast. You can see some highlights below:

On Impact talent not working AEW TV: “Yeah, during like the whole especially during like the Kenny portion where he was the champion and all this other stuff, there was definitely like a cloud over the locker room I’d say of — you know, you’d hear whispers and little conversation in the corner being like, ‘Man, the door is swung in one direction right now. They’re all coming here.’ And that’s fine, iIt elevates our product to have new faces and stuff competing with our guys, to put us on the same level. Of course, like me defeating Christian Cage, that’s another thing that we have to be grateful for, obviously. And I’m very grateful for that opportunity. But it would have been real nice if some Impact wrestlers could have got on to the AEW programming and showing we could do against those guys. Because I think our locker room stacks up right up there with any locker room in this business.”

On if that situation influenced his decision to stay with Impact as opposed to going to AEW: “No no, that part — there was no ill will or anything from my perspective on that. During that whole time, like I spoke with guys like Kenny and Christian, and even Tony Khan himself. And he came to tapings and I talked to him, you know, and stuff like that. So I knew they were all nice people, and they’d be fine to work for and all that. I just saw Impact as a place where I’d have more opportunities to show what I was good at, more opportunities to grow so that I could build my own name for the next time my contract’s up or even the time after that.”

