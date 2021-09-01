Josh Alexander: ‘I’m Finally a Professional Wrestler’

– Impact Wrestling’s X-Division champion Josh Alexander released a statement on his Twitter account today, noting how he was leaving his other job and after 15 years being able to dedicate his time to being a full-time professional wrestler. You can read the message Josh Alexander shared below:

I’ve dreamt of this day for longer than I can remember. A day when I don’t need to wake up at 3am to workout before heading to the job site. A day when I don’t rush from my red eye home to a shift. A day where I can finally have time to truly dedicate myself to this business that I love.

It’s a stressful thought running around without that security blanket of guaranteed income. But risks often produce the biggest rewards.

I’ve often wondered what I’d be able to do as a wrestler when I don’t have to work 40+ hours a week on top of the training & travel. It’s a scary thought. I guess now we will finally get to find out.

None of this is possible without the support of the fans. Without IMPACT Wrestling giving me countless opportunities to show I’m a world class wrestler. Without all the independent promotions that book me & give me time to grow my brand & do what I love.

I can’t thank all of you enough. I’ll continue to show my gratitude by giving everything I have everytime I step in a ring, no matter where or for whom.