Josh Alexander Named Impact Wrestler of the Year
We have our Impact Wrestler of the Year after this week’s episode, and it’s Josh Alexander. On tonight’s show, Alexander was named the winner of the Wrestler of the Year. The other nominees were Kenny Omega, Christian Cage, Moose, and Rich Swann.
Alexander had quite the year in 2021, winning the X-Division Championship at Impact Rebellion and holding it until he cashed it in for a World Championship match at Bound for Glory. He won the title but then quickly lost it to Moose, who cashed in the Call Your Shot contract he won earlier that night.
#IMPACTWRESTLING Wrestler of the year@Walking_Weapon #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/3GNK0c93xL
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 31, 2021
