Josh Alexander Had Interest In AEW At The Beginning, Young Bucks Said ‘Not Right Now’

In an interview with The Wrestling Classic (via Fightful), Josh Alexander said he expressed interest in AEW at the promotion’s start in 2019, but the Young Bucks suggested that he wait. Alexander would then sign with TNA Wrestling. He is now in AEW as part of the Don Callis Family.

He said: “Full disclosure, before I signed with TNA, I heard murmurs of this new company starting up. It didn’t have a name at the time, nothing had been announced. I had worked with the Bucks, so I reached out to one of them and was like, ‘Is this a real thing?’ They were like, ‘Yeah.’ ‘Would there be any interest in me because I would love to be part of something like this.’ They said, ‘Not right now.’ That’s when TNA came along and I went there. I was very lucky to have the opportunity to go to TNA. Being older and little wiser, I’ve come to understand that everything does happen for a reason and you have to follow the path that you’re on. It might get rocky at times, but everything works out in the end.“